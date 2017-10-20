Wharton Doesn’t Care About Teaching. Why Should We Care About Academics?

Students at Wharton are besieged with grand admonitions by administrators to take full advantage of the school’s unmatched and exceptional curricular opportunities. This lofty rhetoric is regrettably disconnected from the classroom experience. Wharton fails to provide its students with a guaranteed minimum level of teaching quality despite receiving $70,200 a year in tuition from each student and benefitting from the support of wealthy alumni. There are deeper and more existential questions that plague the MBA value proposition; however, teaching quality is an aspect of the student experience that Wharton can control.

There are, of course, a few great professors at Wharton but the average experience is at best average and the bottom quartile is cartoonishly bad. The case of Professor X, a real professor, is illustrative. Professor X taught an accelerated version of a core course last fall.Professor X’s course was the worst single academic experience for many of the students in his class. He went through the motions of reading someone else’s slides aloud and was visibly annoyed by student questions. Students dropped out in droves, complained to academic advisors, but ultimately bore the brunt of his sloppy syllabus and demotivating indifference. Professor X garnered a rating of 1.27 out of 4 for instructor quality, implying that, at best, 73% of the 159 students surveyed gave him the lowest possible rating. Professor X is back in the classroom this fall. Professor X’s position is somewhat understandable: he is at Wharton to make tenure through research productivity and would rather not be teaching. However, the administrators who have asked Professor X to teach the same course again betray cold indifference to the transmission of the knowledge they consider so hallowed.

An often-repeated piece of advice to Wharton admits and first years is not to focus on courses that align with your interests but to focus on taking the best professors. This unfortunate trade-off reflects the lack of consistent quality teaching and a mismatch in the supply and demand of quality instructors. A consequence of this mismatch is coursematch—a program that at its core doles out the one to two quality instructional experiences available per student per semester. Coursematch, the program itself, seems to be the pride of Wharton administrators—certainly not the quality of the courses and instruction on offer.

Professors at Wharton are hired to be great researchers, some of them incidentally happen to be good teachers. If teaching quality is not a significant factor in the selection process for new professors and evaluation process for existing professors, teaching will always remain subpar. It is worth noting that Harvard Business School places significant emphasis on evaluating professor teaching quality and focuses on developing professors. Wharton might benefit from some basic benchmarking analysis.

The number of classes with high quality professors should be greatly expanded. How many times have you been asked: “have you taken a class with Adam Grant?” To which you members of 3 of the 4 cohorts reply “No, he doesn’t teach that much.” The school must practice what it preaches and prioritize teaching if we are to take academics seriously.

Wharton should seek to maintain both a target minimum acceptable level of instructional quality, average, median. These metrics should be public and administrators should be evaluated based on their results. Perhaps it is time for Wharton to implement the LT for professors who are unable to teach. A healthy culling of the bottom 10th, as is done for students, seems both fair and urgently needed. Wharton administrators should practice what they preach.