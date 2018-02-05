AAMBAA Black History Month Programming

Wharton,

Join the African-American MBA Association (AAMBAA) for our 2018 Black History Month Celebration, “We are one, our cause is one…” Throughout the month of February, AAMBAA will host engaging and insightful events to showcase African-American history and commemorate the achievements of Blacks in America. Events will include Hip Hop & Jazz Musicology, a Philadelphia Murals trolley tour, movie screenings, alumni speaker events, and Quizzo! Almost all events are FREE for club members!!!. One-off tickets will be available for non-members. You don’t want to miss what we have planned!

For more information, feel free to contact BHM committee co-chairs: Jock Payten, Charnice Barbour, and Andre Ellis Jr.