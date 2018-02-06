Get Ready for Enterprise Recruiting!

This time of year, many first- and second-year students are starting to think about their enterprise job search. In contrast to “mature” on-campus recruiting, the “enterprise” search is less structured, later-timed, and largely networking-driven. Success is rooted in proactivity, flexibility and resilience. In the coming weeks, look out for events and communications from MBA Career Management that are designed to support your needs as an enterprise job seeker.

To help you get into the enterprise mindset, we gathered advice from second-year students who recruited in enterprise-leaning industries last year:

Chris Merriewether, Real Estate: Go through the recruiting process for an internship as if you are really looking for fulltime employment. This will impact how you interact, the types of questions you ask, and the level of engagement you have with recruiters/firms during the process.

David Feig, Media & Entertainment: Understanding and showing a genuine interest in the industry is very important for M&E recruiting. Know the key trends impacting the companies you are targeting and have a viewpoint on how things will play out. The best way to do this is to keep up with industry news articles and talk to classmates and alumni in the industry.

Katie Welsh, Startups/eCommerce: Being thoughtful and creative about doing research on a company’s business model, customers, and competitors is critically important and ultimately a significant differentiator from other applicants. Proactively seeking out insights through your own network can be unbelievably effective. Startups have limited time/resources/funding for collecting insights, so they appreciate anything you can bring to the table and it demonstrates your enthusiasm for their business.

Kavita Venkateswar, Social Impact: In an enterprise search, you should be proactively scheduling at least 2-5 coffee chats, skype chats, or email reach-outs every week. Social Impact is such a broad “industry” and many people in this area don’t really know what they want until they talk to real people really pursuing careers in the area. It doesn’t hurt to fly out to a city if you have a geographic preference, as well. Some of these phone calls or coffee chats can turn into your internship!

Simone Thomas, Retail: Visit the retailers you’re interviewing with (brick and mortar and ecommerce) and have an opinion on the things you like, but also the things you think they could improve on. They want fresh ideas for an industry desperately seeking innovation.

Vaibhav Khamesra, Tech: Invest time in finding teams or groups that you are really passionate about, have a conversation – it makes you stand out in a crowd and gives valuable material for the actual interview process. And the contacts you make via this outreach will last a lifetime.

Zach Goldstein, Energy: If you’re going for your dream job in enterprise recruiting, there is nothing you should be unwilling to skip for a job interview or meeting. There is no trip, no party, and certainly nothing with the words “practice” or “rehearsal” that should come between you and that brass ring. And don’t be disheartened when someone doesn’t hire you on the spot. You’re going to hear “no” a lot. You just need one “yes” and you win.