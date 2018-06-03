Your Wharton Legacy Starts Now

Your Wharton legacy is just beginning! While your student experience lasts two years, your alumni experience lasts a lifetime. You made a thoughtful, lifelong investment by pursuing your MBA at Wharton. In turn, the Wharton School has a dedicated alumni resource infrastructure committed to supporting you.

As your Alumni Relations liaison, I am here to make sure that you know about and take advantage of these offerings. Your 2Y Alumni Orientation took place last month and is one of the ways we kick-start your alumni experience. The goal of orientation is to provide you with a personalized overview of resources exclusive to MBA alumni and help prepare you for graduation.

There are three main divisions of Wharton alumni offerings: Wharton community and network, Lifelong Learning, and alumni career services. Some highlights include regional and affinity clubs, MBA Reunion Weekend, Wharton Global Forums, and two free career-coaching sessions per year! I invite you to learn more by exploring the alumni.wharton.upenn.edu website or reviewing the Alumni Orientation Student Guide provided to you in April.

To help you navigate your new alumni status, I have curated a “WG’18 Alumni Itinerary!” It gives you a quick overview of some of the programming available to you now that you are alumni. These are just a few of the ways you can stay connected with Wharton, your classmates, and the larger alumni community.

WG’18 Alumni Itinerary:

Pub Outside of Penn (POP) Events | June thru August 2018 | These POP summer events are organized by current students in partnership with alumni clubs in more than 25 cities across the globe. Check out the POP Facebook Page for event details: www.facebook.com/WhartonPOP

| June thru August 2018 | These POP summer events are organized by current students in partnership with alumni clubs in more than 25 cities across the globe. Check out the POP Facebook Page for event details: www.facebook.com/WhartonPOP Wharton Coast-to-Coast Young Alumni Events | October 12 and 19 | Designed for alumni who graduated within the last five years, these events include an exclusive event space where you can mingle with your Wharton peers while enjoying passed hors d’oeuvres, beer, and wine. Email invitations will go out in September.

October 12 | NYC Young Alumni Reception at Fishbowl October 19 | SF Young Alumni Reception at SPiN United by Pong

Regional Pre-Reunion Events | October 2018 thru March 2019 | Your one-year reunion committee organizes happy hour events to build momentum for your first reunion. Keep an eye out for events happening in your city!

October 2018 thru March 2019 | Your one-year reunion committee organizes happy hour events to build momentum for your first reunion. Keep an eye out for events happening in your city! WG’18 1 st -Year Reunion | May 17 and 18, 2019 | Philadelphia Weekend events include: All-Alumni Pub, WG’18 Luncheon, WG’18 Happy Hour, and an exclusive WG’18 Class Dinner!

| May 17 and 18, 2019 | Philadelphia

Congratulations to the Wharton MBA Class of 2018! Remember, if you ever have questions or want to learn more, check out the alumni website or email alumni.relations@wharton.upenn.edu.

I look forward to helping you navigate your alumni experience and I hope to meet you at a future Wharton event.