LET’S TALK ABOUT THIS: “Soft” Sciences at Wharton

As a student in MGMT 611, I am not convinced that Wharton’s capabilities in the area of management are at full utilization. With our award-winning faculty and a long history as a top business school, we could stand to do better in several areas. Firstly, the class utilizes a “hedgehog” format for a field dominated by foxes. Secondly, the class participation structure is ignorant of the diverse identities represented at Wharton (note: nurtured identities. not nature). Finally, the architecture and reward system of MGMT 611 in particular are quite poor: peak irony. I provide suggestions for the aforementioned issues below.

First, a story of our lovable forest friends, the fox and the hedgehog. As the odd couple makes their way through the forest, a less lovable coyote stands, blocking their path, with a grin. He poses a riddle: “First you eat me, then you are eaten. What am I?“. The hedgehog – sharp as a tack – gets the right answer, “Well, a fishhook of course”. The fox asks the right question “Are you hungry right now?”, the punchline being adaptability. In the face of an increasingly complex and competitive global landscape, getting the right answers is a losing battle. The “right answers” often fail to address the nuance of different environments – leaders are better off learning to think critically so that they can ask the right questions…and pay their employees to calculate the correct answers. As any Principal at Bain, BCG, and McKinsey would tell you – there is no one-size-fits-all framework for management, but rather a holistic process for which the key pre-requisite is critical thinking. Where is the student’s opportunity for critical thinking amid MGMT 611’s cavalcade of frameworks, check lists, and overlapping acronyms, all presented in lecture format? If you thought “Individual Essays”, you’re not being honest about the Netflixing you did during said exercise of “critical thinking”. I can personally recall, the only thing critical was how low I was running on red wine. To capitalize on this missed opportunity, I would recommend (1) greater focus on experience-based learning (e.g. management simulations) with more in-class time dedicated to collective analysis of results. (2) Extended class time dedicated to case study analysis (note: analysis entails more than a review of the facts of the case) – creating an optimal environment for creativity that capitalizes on Wharton’s cognitive and professional diversity. Leave the solitary/silo of the Essay for students you prefer to punish.

The second delta lies in the fact that I can list the top 5 contributors in the class – by name.

You. Know. Who. You. Are.

The air time inequality is so great, in fact, that I can name more of the top 1% than the bottom 50% of contributors. This is not benign to MGMT 611 and occurs in classes across subject matters, with no correlation to seating position or class-related expertise. This is not a criticism of Wharton students themselves but rather of the positive feedback system that we’ve all grown accustomed to as a result of social structures and behavior in the corporate world. This positive feedback system rewards superficial characteristics (charisma, attractiveness, height, etc.), often alienating milder personalities and others that don’t fit the typical “leader” mold. Professors in MGMT 611 and other classes exasperate the issue by proactively seeking out the most vocal students, often ignoring the hand of another less vocal classmate (e.g. long-time listener, first-time caller). Many times, I have been the less vocal classmate – wary of taking up airtime with repetitive or misguided comments and other times, lethargic from being on the other side of the “positive” feedback system that continuously reinforces my lack of value in leadership. Wharton cannot pride itself on diversity of thought without fixing this issue. I would suggest an air-time cap per class (as tracked mentally by the professor) on the most frequent contributors in an effort to structure more time for the long-time listeners who have not yet had the opportunity or the courage to “call”.

Lastly, I believe the human capital management for Management 611 is structurally flawed. If one of the faculty goals is to enhance participation or student performance in the classroom, I am puzzled as to why the reward system which is more punitive than rewarding. See also: MGMT 610. Before designing the reward system however, one should consider the different needs and motivations within the organization. In surveying several classmates (n>30) utilizing an A/B testing method of course, I learned that some were motivated by the desire for a minimum passing grade (Population “LTs Get Degrees”) while others sought on-the-job skills (Population “Nerds!”). The class matter, however, addresses the motivations of the former group more closely, exerting minimal effort towards the metrics for the latter group – perhaps a cruel type of revenge exacted upon Wharton MBAs by bitter faculty that wanted to teach undergrads anyway. In a more optimal structure, MGMT 611 would go a level below the surface, challenging the nerds while giving others a handy escape hatch via the normalized grading curve. With motivations addressed, let’s address the reward system. MGMT 611 has a mandatory attendance policy for which the recourse is heavily punitive. In terms of rewards, the course needs to consider the differing motivations of the class.

In conclusion, there seems to be some room for improvement in MGMT 611 and as a subtext, Wharton’s soft science classes across the program. While it’s valuable to know the models and frameworks, make no mistake in thinking that will do anything more than get you through the door. We need the opportunity to discuss these more frequently and openly. Top CommunicatorsàTop Leaders. Perhaps why Wharton’s competitive advantages are (#1) “FINANCE BRO” and (#2) “Afterparty @ Voyeur???” rather than the #1 and #2 spots in the MBA rankings (because let’s be honest, nobody is referring toonline rankings…#HSW4lyfe). Let’s talk about this…

