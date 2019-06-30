Wharton Students Visit Latin America LIFESTYLE, PERSPECTIVES June 30, 2019 Anonymous Wharton Students Visit Disadvantaged Community in Puerto Rico and Donate Over $1,000. Colombia Group Visit to Guatapé Reservoir MBA Students visit the Congress in Puerto Rico and receive a lecture by the Speaker of the House. Students Visit the Argentinian Presidential Palace. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Sharing Email this article Print this article Tags Adventure, Latin America, Student Life, Travel, Wharton