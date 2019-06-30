Wharton Students Visit Latin America

LIFESTYLE, PERSPECTIVES June 30, 2019 Anonymous
Wharton Students Visit Disadvantaged Community in Puerto Rico and Donate Over $1,000.
Colombia Group Visit to Guatapé Reservoir
MBA Students visit the Congress in Puerto Rico and receive a lecture by the Speaker of the House.
Students Visit the Argentinian Presidential Palace.

