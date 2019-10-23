2019 Learning Agreement

Student Standards Classroom Conduct · Arrive on time, ready to begin, and minimize disruptions throughout the session. · Display your Wharton name tent to allow for a personalized classroom experience. · Turn off and put away your phone. If you must keep a phone on by reason of a personal emergency, you must inform the instructor before class begins. · Do not use your laptop or tablet unless for educational purposes as permitted by the instructor (e.g., notetaking, reading, or data analysis). · Respect the physical environment by maintaining classroom cleanliness. Preparation and Interaction · Be prepared to engage fully in each session through your focused attention and active involvement; this is crucial to achieve positive learning outcomes for you and other students. · Encourage an inclusive learning environment and show respect for the point of view of others. Teamwork · Contribute your fair share; free-riding can be a substantial distractor to your own learning and the learning of others. · Hold teammates and yourself accountable to team goals and assignments. · Be supportive and encouraging with your teammates. · Appreciate the diversity of knowledge, skills, and abilities within the team. · Be honest and transparent in your evaluation of teammates. Ethics · Promote the growth of ethically responsible business leaders and adhere to the highest standards of honesty and academic integrity.

Instructor Standards Classroom Conduct · Arrive on time, ready to begin, and end class on time. · Create a classroom experience that motivates learning through intriguing content directed towards useful applications and compelling discussions of relevant business issues and decisions. · Engage students in activities that promote the analysis, synthesis, and evaluation of class content, cognizant of the balance of student-centered activities and presentation-style instruction. · Lead the class to foster a respectful and inclusive learning environment. Syllabus · State the learning objectives for the course. · Explain how students are graded, provide due dates and times for assessments and deliverables, and articulate guidelines for collaborative work. · Identify required and recommended course materials. · List opportunities for office hours and availability outside of the classroom. · Make an updated syllabus available prior to the beginning of the course. Student Support · Provide students with feedback on assessments, class participation, and deliverables to facilitate their growth and learning, including the distribution of results. · Communicate how students can improve if learning objectives are not met. · Commit to deadlines for grading, feedback, and submitting final grades. · Make course materials available in a timely manner to foster course preparation. · Respond to student requests and inquiries in a timely and respectful manner, and be available through posted office hours as well as by appointment.