Wharton Christian Fellowship: Faith & Fun on Campus

The Wharton Christian Fellowship (“WCF”) seems to have taken on new life this semester. WCF is about living your faith and having fun while you’re at it. Within just a few months, a member of WCF spoke at a Storytellers Slam, the group hosted several small group dinners and attended a Poets in Autumn event when the famous spoken-word performance group was live in Philly. We have weekly Bible studies, and we have joint Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners planned with the Penn Christian Fellowship. WCF had a strong start this semester, but truthfully, the best is still yet to come.

For our kick-off event of the year, the WCF hosted a “First Supper” on the 21st floor of 1919 Market Street. Close to 30 first and second-year students attended. It was a great time of food and fellowship as returning and new members had the opportunity to introduce themselves and get acquainted. “I’ve never seen this many people at WCF event before,” said a returning second-year student.

Riding the momentum from the kick-off event, the WCF headed to R2L for restaurant week and went to a Poets in Autumn show afterward. Comedians at the show joked about the realities of being a single Christian and made light of the more comical sides of being human and living for God. WCF members brought partners, and shared laughs that I’m sure that all of us will remember for the foreseeable future.

WCF isn’t strictly internally focused. We actively seek opportunities to connect with the Wharton community. As a Co-President of WCF, it was a huge honor to speak at a Storyteller’s Slam in September. I shared my testimony about what my life was like before I committed to a personal relationship with Jesus. It was a stretch experience that allowed me to share parts of my story and to discuss how I navigate living out my faith at Wharton. (For everyone who supported me prior, during, and after that event, I truly thank you.)

One of the best nights for WCF this semester was a movie night when we watched The Case for Christ. We had snacks galore and enjoyed the film about former atheist Lee Strobel’s eventful conversion to Christianity. We cracked jokes about the 80s references throughout the film. Most of us stayed after the movie, hung out and got to know one another. No one discussed careers, recruiting, or what they did before Wharton. In fact, at the end of the evening, someone started beatboxing, and we randomly started to sing our favorite worship songs. We saw the potential and we’re hosting an acapella Worship Night in December. (Please feel free to join us if you can!)

Creating a community for members is an unquestionably important aspect of WCF. We’re a club that truly exists for everyone who is not yet a member. We have weekly Bible Studies and we’ve recently launched a weekly prayer night. Join us on GroupMe at Wharton Christian Fellowship, or you can join our Slack channel #christianclub. Our members and their partners are unique, and everyone has something valuable to add to the fellowship. You’re sure to find someone like you, or a need for someone like you, if you come out.

