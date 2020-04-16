2020 Iron Prof Contest

This year’s Iron Prof event was successfully held on February 4th at World Café Live, Over 150 students, faculty, and staff listened as Professors Gad Allon, Peter Conti-Brown, and Peter Fader presented their most riveting academic research. The audience learned about the gig economy and its psychological impact on workers, a “feud” about public education in Minnesota, and the impact valuing a company’s customers can have on its stock price. Dean Howie also shared information about Wharton’s Teaching Excellence Initiative, which encourages professors to become outstanding communicators and engaging teachers. Attendees voted Professor Peter Fader as 2020’s winner of the Iron Prof title. WGA sponsored the event.

