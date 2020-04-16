Spring into Action with a New Recipe!

Vietnamese spring rolls were adapted from Chinese spring rolls. During the Eastern Jin Dynasty in China (265 to 420 AD), people made mini cake wraps with vegetables to welcome the onset of spring. Biting into a veggie-filled spring roll was believed to bring good fortune for a bountiful harvest. Overtime, spring cakes evolved into rolls and underwent adaptations throughout Asia.

Dipping Sauce

Bring to boil, turn off, heat, and let cool.

Add in 8 tbsp hoisin sauce, 2 ½ tbsp peanut butter, and 1 cup water. Stir well.

Use medium heat to heat up your pain with 2 tbsp of oil. Sauté the minced garlic until fragrant. Turn heat to low.

Spring Rolls

Place ½ lb pork leg into a small pot and fill the pot with water to ~1.5 inches above the pork. Add 1 tsp salt and 1 tsp sugar.

Bring to a boil on high heat then lower to medium-high for ~30 min Check that the pork leg is no longer pink in the middle.

Peel the shrimp shells and remove tails. Devein the shrimp if needed.

Fill a pot with water, add ½ tsp salt, and bring to a boil. Add the shrimp. Boil for ~2 min on medium high until the shrimp is no longer translucent in the middle.

Cook ⅓ of the rice vermicelli package according to packet instructions. Drain and cool noodles under cold running water.

Add some warm water to a large bowl to dip the rice paper in. Dip each rice paper sheet and ensure it’s wet evenly for ~5 seconds before making each roll. Place rice paper onto a flat plate.

Add 3 shrimp near the bottom and leave about 1 – 1.5 inch of space on each side.

Layer 2 – 3 leaves of lettuce, a few mint leaves, and chive leaf near the middle. Add pork on top of the veggies. Layer a small bundle of noodles evenly atop the pork.